This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from them.

The details of the encounter are sketchy, but the use of lethal force by numerous cops against one lone Black man is once again highly questionable at best. That’s because shooting someone 11 times in the back is rarely anything but the peakest of overkill.

Reports TMZ:

The man was at a gas station in Lafayette, Louisiana when someone called police to report a disturbance. At least half a dozen police arrived, and according to the eyewitness –who shot the video — he appeared to be holding a knife. You hear cops order the man on the ground, but he continues to walk. The woman who shot the video says she saw police tase him, but he was still upright. As the man reaches the door of the gas station convenience store, shots ring out — 11 shots, and the man is dead. A spokesperson from the Louisiana State Police says the man was involved in an altercation in an intersection. It’s unclear from police reports, but it appears cops may have followed the man for half a mile before the fatal encounter at the gas station. Reportedly ALL the officers have been placed on administrative leaves. Sounds like they’ll have enough time to get their stories together. Set your watches for all the gymnastics from the police department and union, too. Watch video of the incident below and be warned that is it graphic. This story is developing.

Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He Walked Away In Louisiana was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: