One of the first VERZUZ battles fans were clamoring for and demanding is finally going down.

VERZUZ announced on Saturday (Aug. 22) that Brandy and Monica would finally go face-to-face with their particular catalogs and classics on August 31. The event would be taking place in Atlanta and, in a first-time move — would be happening at Tyler Perry’s Studios.

Get ready for the queens! @4everBrandy and @MonicaDenise on #VERZUZ! Monday, August 31st, 8PM EST on our IG and Apple Music. Drinks by @ciroc pic.twitter.com/cDknSHwkHP — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) August 22, 2020

Both Brandy and Monica have spoken about not doing a VERZUZ between one another and in the lead up to her B7 album, the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer relayed she would be down — if it were a celebration.

“I’m open to it but I haven’t really thought about it,” Brandy told ESSENCE in May. “I don’t know. I’m open. I’m open for sure. I’m not closed-minded.”

Speaking to an Atlanta radio station, Monica said she would be OK with a “celebration” and not a “battle” between the two, given their respective history and fans demand there be beef.

“I can handle a celebration,” Monica said, referring to the two having a “twentysomething” year “feud”. “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort?”

Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle was originally published on theboxhouston.com

