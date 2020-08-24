The Lo Down: Woman Claims She’s Been Holding C-Murder Down & Brandy & Monica Set For Next VERZUZ [VIDEO]

Monica and Kim Kardashian trying to help get C-Murder out of jail, but now the subject is surrounded by some major drama. Lore’l fills you in on everything going down between Master P and Monica, (Master P has since apologized), but now another woman is stepping forward and claiming she’s the one who’s been holding C-Murder all these years.

Speaking of battles, we now have the next VERZUZ battle to look forward too, and this time we have Brandy squaring off against Monica herself! This is going to be one of those battles that takes us all down memory lane.

Lastly, Boosie is all about Kim Kardashian getting C-Murder out of prison, and says she’s “good in the hood” if she does make it happen! Catch up with everything in the world of entertainment with Lore’l on The Lo Down every morning on The Morning Hustle.

