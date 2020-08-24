The Audacity: Miniature Menace Tory Lanez Likes Head Ass Post Justifying Him Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been silent about his role in the Los Angeles shooting that left Megan Thee Stallion shot in both of her feet, but after the H-Town hottie took to social media to name Lanez as her assailant, his response to a problematic football player’s post has many calling for the Canadian-bred singer to face charges.

On Saturday (August 22), The Shade Room shared a recent post from former and problematic NFL running back Larry Johnson who attributed Megan’s shooting to her own decision making, writing that the heinous act was a result of her “own stupidity,” before adding that Meg should have “taken a course in Behavioral Science.”

“Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term ‘Demon Time,’ and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity #toreylanez,” Johnson wrote. “Maybe she should have taken a course in Behavioral Sciences.”

Maybe she should of taken a course in Behavioral Sciences. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) August 21, 2020

Johnson, who has had his own issues with domestic violence, including a 2012 incident that resulted in him being arrested after his ex-girlfriend told police that the former running back choked her into unconsciousness and left her in her underwear in a hotel hallway at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

Prior to that incident, Johnson had a string of incidents and multiple arrests, four of which happened while he was in an active player in the NFL. According to ESPN, Johnson was charged in 2003 with aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery towards a former girlfriend. Those charges were dropped after he completed a domestic violence diversion program. There were also an additional two incidents in 2008, one for pushing a woman at a nightclub and another when he spat in a woman’s drink and threatened to kill her boyfriend.

5 arrests on various assault charges AGAINST WOMEN. Including being arrested for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery for waving a gun at his then-girlfriend, charges were dropped because he agreed to participate in a domestic violence diversion program. pic.twitter.com/e0X2e2LGjn — Efe 🇬🇭 🇹🇬 (@bellekunoichi) August 22, 2020

Despite his own troublesome past with domestic violence, Johnson decided to share his abusive two cents about the matter, resulting in a like from small fry Tory Lanez, who hasn’t posted online since the incident went down last month in Los Angeles.

While it’s uncertain whether Lanez liked the post due to the social media dragging Johnson was facing for voicing his opinion on the shooting or if Lanez was co-signing Johnson’s beliefs, after the like was made known, as of this past Sunday (August 23), his “like” was no longer on the post.

While Lanez has still not publicly discussed the incident, his brazen and dismissive attitude has not only gotten him called out by industry OGs including Bun B, T.I. and Kenny Burns, but also had him removed from several projects including collaborations with JoJo and Kehlani who explained that their solidarity with Megan is the reason for the “Quarantine Radio” host to be removed from their respective collaborations.

“Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” Kehlani wrote. During an interview with WCGI in Chicago, the “Can I” singer expounded, adding, “As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’

full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following,

his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe.

💯 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

As of press time, Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t released any further details about the incident, but many fans are petitioning for the H-Town hottie to press criminal charges in addition to requesting his deportation.

—

Photo: WENN

The Audacity: Miniature Menace Tory Lanez Likes Head Ass Post Justifying Him Shooting Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: