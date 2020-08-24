Brown funded an initiative with Moms2B and the Community Shelter Board to connect at-risk pregnant women with stable housing, employment assistance, and medical care. She partnered with the Columbus Women’s Commission to win competitive grant funding focused on strengthening credit scores, improving access to credit and banking services, and providing household budgeting assistance for women and families in Columbus. And over several years of advocacy, Brown instituted free menstrual products in recreation centers and municipal buildings, partnered with Columbus City Schools to offer free products in school bathrooms, and helped provide free products for women in homeless shelters.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- HHW Premiere: Five Steez & Mordecai – A.B.S. [Video]
- Benny The Butcher “Cold November,” Styles P ft. Dyce Payne – “Ghost Vibe” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.20
- Jerry Seinfeld’s Spicy Op-Ed ON New York City Trends on Twitter, So Does “She’s 15”
- Bun B Stands Up For Megan Thee Stallion, Calls Out Black Men
- Garcelle Beauvais Will Join “The Real” As The New Co-Host
- OHIO: State Representatives Working to Get Governor Mike DeWine Impeached Over Handling of COVID-19
- Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray Say He’s Victim Of Extortion Plot
- The Audacity: Miniature Menace Tory Lanez Likes Head Ass Post Justifying Him Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Breonna Taylor Illustrated For Vanity Fair’s September Issue Wearing Plus-Size Brand Jibri
- Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In Vote COVID-19 Claim
Eye On The Community with Special Guest Council Member Elizabeth Brown was originally published on joycolumbus.com