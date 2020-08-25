COVID-19 Catches Up With Usain Bolt After He Threw A Mask-Free Birthday Party

Not even the world’s fastest man could outrun COVID-19.

Retired Olympic sprinter, Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19 the Jamaican Health Ministry confirmed Reuters is reporting. The news comes after Bolt made the unwise decision to celebrate his 34th birthday by throwing a mask-free soiree. On Monday (Aug.25), Bolt shared a video on Twitter stating he was awaiting test results, but now he knows where he stands.

Bolt also said he isn’t experiencing any symptoms and will be quarantining to prevent further spread of the highly contagious virus.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Friday (Aug.21), which was Bolt’s birthday, he shared a touching photo of himself and his three-month-old daughter, Olympia describing this particular revolution around the sun the “best birthday ever” in the tweet’s caption.

Best birthday ever 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gf16igLFjA — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 22, 2020

Bolt shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the day after the party, which we are sure he regrets having. Bolt, who is without a doubt the world’s fastest man, retired at the top of the sprinting world back in 2017. He earned the title after he set an astounding record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Bolt proudly represented Jamaica in 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

While competing, he has won eight gold medals, three in the 100-meter dash, three in the 200-meter dash, and two in the 4×100-meter relay. Following his retirement, Bolt played professional soccer hitting the pitch for the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League for a couple of months in 2018.

We hope Bolt’s story serves as a lesson on the importance of mask-wearing and why holding parties in the middle of a global pandemic is not the smartest thing to do. We wish Usain Bolt and anyone else who caught the virus as a result of attending the birthday party a speedy recovery.

