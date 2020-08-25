Today in our Trending Topics segment we break down some of the scratch your head headline moments from the RNC day 1, the latest updates on the horrific police shooting of Jacob Blake, and LeBron James quote about police and some of the comments that came out of the convention clearly show we are seeing two different America’s.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Not to mention they didn’t acknowledge it happening once throughout the whole night…

And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020

Jacob Blake had just broken up a fight between two women and was walking back to his vehicle when Kenosha,WI officers shot him in the back 7 times, while his children watched in the car. His father has recently came out and said he is paralyzed from the waist down.

We’re keeping Jacob in our thoughts and prayers, demanding justice is brought for him and his family, and once again, these are moments that continue the highlight the importance of this upcoming election.

SEE ALSO: Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From Waist Down After Police Shooting

SEE ALSO: Why Ice Cube Is Demanding Politicians To Sign A Contract With Black America Before Getting Their Vote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Trending: RNC Day 1 “Scratch Your Head Moments”, Jacob Blake Shooting Update, & LeBron James Speaks Out [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com