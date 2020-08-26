It’s been a few months since Blueface dropped his last LP Find The Beat and though he should be out here dropping visuals in support of his album, he doesn’t mind lending his shine to others so they too can get some of the spotlight.

Linking up with DDG for D’s remix visuals to “Moonwalking In Calabasas,” Blueface make it rain at a private soiree and moonwalk on a floor riddled with paper before sweeping it up because no one likes to waste money like that. A dollar’s a dollar, b.

Snow Tha Product meanwhile keeps reminding everyone that she’s one of the most underrated women in the rap game and for her clip to “Really Counts” kicks it at a empty crib and tears it down one time.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Riff 3X featuring Slim Jxmmi, Lil Gotit, and more.

DDG FT. BLUEFACE – “MOONWALKING IN CALABASAS REMIX”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “REALLY COUNTS”

RIFF 3X FT. SLIM JXMMI – “DAMN”

LIL GOTIT – “CRAZY THOUGHTS”

G1000 – “RICH IN A YEAR”

ZAYTHEGOAT – “PROLIFIC”

YBN NAHMIR – “I REMEMBER”

DDG ft. Blueface “Moonwalking In Calabasas,” Snow Tha Product “Really Counts” & More | Daily Visuals 8.25.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: