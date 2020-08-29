Rest Easy Uncle Cliffy: Former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson Passes Away At The Age of 53

2020 strikes again, and the Black community has lost another prominent figure.

The family of Clifford “Uncle Cliffy” Robinson and the UConn Huskies has confirmed that former NBA All-Star has passed away at the age of 53. In a tweet, the university wrote:

“The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time.”

The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time 🙏 Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

His cause of death has not been revealed. Robinson did have health issues, back in March 2017, he suffered a stroke that paralyzed the entire left side of his body. He would later recover most functionality of his arm and leg. In March 2018, he had a large tumor removed from his jaw.

Robinson, who was well known for rocking his signature headband, spent 19 seasons in the NBA coming into the league with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, and then New Jersey Nets. He was named Sixth Man of The Year in 1993 and selected to be an NBA All-Star in 1994 and was named to two NBA All-Defensive second teams. He averaged 4.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 career games. Robinson also won an NIT title during his time at UConn, and his number, 00, was retired by the school in 2007.

After he retired, Robinson became a huge advocate for marijuana use during a speech at the annual Cannabis Science Conference. He revealed how his cannabis use helped him during his NBA career.

“If you play 18 years in the NBA and perform over an 82-game schedule, you’re going to deal with anxiety issues and your ability to relax,” Robinson told the Las Vegas Sun. “Cannabis has always helped me with that.”

Rest easy, Uncle Cliffy.

