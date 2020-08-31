Report: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Passed Away At 78

Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson has passed away. Coach Thompson’s death has been confirmed by friends and family. The Hall of Famer became the first African-American head coach to win the NCAA National Championship, leading the Hoyas to the 1984 title. A D.C., native, Thompson starred at Archbishop Carroll before attending Providence College.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Thompson was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the third round of the 1964 Draft. As Bill Russell’s backup, Thompson would go on to win two titles with the legendary franchise. After retiring, Thompson would go on to coach St. Anthony High School in D.C., before joining Georgetown University. Thompson spent 27 years with the Hoyas, with a 596–239 record, three Final Four appearances (1982, 1984 and 1985) winning a national championship in 1984.

Thompson coached NBA legends Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson, and current Georgetown Head Coach Patrick Ewing.

No word on the cause of death. Thompson was 78 years old.

SEE ALSO: Wah Gwaan!: Adele Posts New Look On Instagram, Twitter Is Reacting Innit

SEE ALSO: Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked, Ever

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE