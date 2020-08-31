SPORTS: Cleveland Indians Send Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres

Say goodbye to Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger. He is heading to a new team where his “Sunshine” nickname can be put to good use.

On Monday, the Indians traded Clevinger, as well as outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later, to the San Diego Padres. In return, the Indians while received the following six players from San Diego:

OF Josh Naylor

C Austin Hedges

RHP Cal Quantrill

SS Gabriel Arias

LHP Joey Cantillo

SS Owen Miller

Out of the group that is coming to Cleveland, Naylor is slated to have “the most immediate impact” with the team.

We have traded RHP Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen, and PTBNL to the San Diego Padres in exchange for SS Gabriel Arias, LHP Joey Cantillo, C Austin Hedges, INF Owen Miller, 1B/OF Josh Naylor, and RHP Cal Quantrill. Welcome to #OurTribe, gang. pic.twitter.com/hqeH4GnUOL — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 31, 2020

Clevinger was able to compile ” a 1-1 record and 3.18 ERA” for this season when he was able to start. He would have played a lot more had he had not gotten in trouble with team after he and fellow pitcher Zach Plesac disobeyed the Indians’ coronavirus protocol in August when the two were hanging out with acquaintances in Chicago.

Clevinger’s actions resulted in him being sent to a different site for training before he was called back recently into rotation.

