CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

SPORTS: Cleveland Indians Send Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres

Cleveland Indians v Minnesota Twins

Source: Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty

Say goodbye to Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger.  He is heading to a new team where his “Sunshine” nickname can be put to good use.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Monday, the Indians traded Clevinger, as well as outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later, to the San Diego Padres. In return, the Indians while received the following six players from San Diego:

  • OF Josh Naylor

  • C Austin Hedges

  • RHP Cal Quantrill

  • SS Gabriel Arias

  • LHP Joey Cantillo

  • SS Owen Miller

Out of the group that is coming to Cleveland, Naylor is slated to have “the most immediate impact” with the team.

The Indians took to Twitter to announced the new arrivals:

Clevinger was able to compile ” a 1-1 record and 3.18 ERA” for this season when he was able to start.  He would have played a lot more had he had not gotten in trouble with team after he and fellow pitcher Zach Plesac disobeyed the Indians’ coronavirus protocol in August when the two were hanging out with acquaintances in Chicago.

Clevinger’s actions resulted in him being sent to a different site for training before he was called back recently into rotation.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Brace Hemmelgarn and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

SPORTS: Cleveland Indians Send Mike Clevinger to the San Diego Padres  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close