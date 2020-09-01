SheaMoisture & Prominent National Black Female Activists Partner For A Mentorship & Fund Program

The civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the most recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, has the entire country wanting to take action and join in the fight against racism and police brutality. From organized protests to signed petitions, brands, stores and everyday civilians are putting their resources to good use to support the cause and stand in solidarity with their Black consumers. Among those brands is SheaMoisture, who just announced a new Advisory Council and an $100k investment fund and advocacy campaign as part of their Social Justice Coalition.

The Coalition, which launched June 2020, is an initiative that’s dedicated to supporting Black women-led community activists and social entrepreneurs. As part of the Coalition, the new Advisory Council will be composed of nationally recognized Black women activists and thought leaders and will provide an opportunity for social activists to apply to receive a financial grant and a chance to be mentored by a leader serving on the council through the end of the year. “It is important that the Advisory Council for the Social Justice Coalition is overwhelmingly made up of Black women,” Sundial Brands CEO, Cara Sabin said in a statement. “Black women are often overlooked in politics and yet remain the most civically engaged and loyal electorate the country has to offer.”

SheaMoisture’s Social Justice Coalition and Advisory Council is how the brand plans to provide support to women of color entrepreneurs and small businesses, giving them the recognition they deserve in a sometimes overly saturated market. “Black women continue to lead movements advocating for justice and equity for their communities, however, the Black woman is not always as successful at garnering the same level of support for her own needs,” said Simone Jordan, Head of Community Commerce at SheaMoisture said in a press release. “The Social Justice Coalition aims to not just protect Black women and their families, but provides critical infrastructure, funding and support to amplify the work and impact she has in all of our communities.”

The SheaMoisture Social Justice Coalition will further support communities of color and help SheaMoisture keep its promise of protecting and investing in its most loyal consumers: Black women. To apply to join the Social Justice Coalition, visit www.sheamoisturefund.com. Applications close on September 13.

RELATED STORIES:

SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Team Up To Support Black-Women Owned Beauty Brands

SheaMoisture Launches $1 Million Dollar Fund For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs Impacted By COVID-19 Crisis

SheaMoisture & Prominent National Black Female Activists Partner For A Mentorship & Fund Program was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: