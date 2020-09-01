The Lox hit the scene as a group with their debut album in 1998. Twenty plus years later, they are still a force within the hip-hop world, and are back again with their latest project ‘Living Off Xperience’.

The album features DMX, T-Pain, Jeremih and more, and the entire project gives you that “LOX grit” a lot of people say is missing from hip-hop right now. We dive into what their favorite part is about “the album” process, and then go back in history and discuss some of their past albums. They trio reveals some of their favorite songs, and which ones they wished they would have passed on.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Around the 3:40 mark, they reveal which song on their discography did they have to get convinced on doing, and their answer had us in shock. They say that the one song they almost passed up on was actually Puff Daddy’s “It’s All About the Benjamins”, which also included Notorious B.I.G and Lil Kim. They said it was the beat that actually almost made them pass, “it wasn’t that LOX sound people were use too.”

We touch on their entrepenurial sense, their longevity in hip-hop, and play a game of “At The Same Damn Time”, where they all have to answer the question from Headkrack about the group at the same time.

Watch our exclusive interview with The Lox above and be sure to stream their new project Living Off Xperience out now!

SEE ALSO: How Young Dolph’s Early Mindset & Hustle Lead Him To Where He’s At Today [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Why Ice Cube Is Demanding Politicians To Sign A Contract With Black America Before Getting Their Vote [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lox Reflect On Their Longevity & Reveal Why They Almost Passed On ‘It’s All About The Benjamins’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: