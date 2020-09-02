Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden In Ohio

People around the country are frustrated with the leadership that comes from the top, in this historic year of 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the uprisings from coast to coast with people of all race, colors and creeds having enough of systemic racism. Not to mention why is the rest of the world seeming to be flattening their curve with simple PPE procedures such as the wearing of masks when in the US wearing a mask seems to violate what some people think is their constitutional right.

In the State of Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine has been acting at least as our fearless leader through COVID-19, however, if you didn’t know any better you would think he wore a blue tie, but that’s what leaders do make moves for their people. But surprise, surprise, surprise, well, at least for a lot of us, it appears that if the elections were today Donald Trump could possibly win in the state of Ohio

Republican President Donald Trump has a slight lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a tracking poll of Ohio likely voters following the national conventions. Read More

