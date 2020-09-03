Normally, Who’s Cappin is calling out someone directly, but today we need your help. Lore’l lays out everything said between Joe Budden and Tahiry, but who is lying in this situation?

“I don’t go around throwing apples or fighting a man. I’ve been beaten before,” she said, revealing that she had a fractured nose and a fractured rib. She said both of those injuries sustained because “somebody was sending him a message,” despite her pleas to stop beefing with people. “And he hit me on that nose, then pushed me down a flight of stairs,” she continued.

Joe Budden responded to those claims on his podcast, “You were not clear in how and when and why you got your nose broken. And that Joe had absolutely nothing to do with that. You are a cancerous, toxic, clout, check chasing liar..” He also claims Tahiry used to “beat [his] a*s.”

Who’s Cappin?! Joe Budden Denies Tahiry’s Abuse Claims, Says She Abused Him [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

