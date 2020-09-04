DaBaby ft. Quavo “Pick Up,” Gunn aft. Lil Baby “Blindfold” & More | Daily Visuals 9.3.20

DaBaby’s latest offering Blame It On DaBaby deluxe album has been bumping all over the place since it’s August 4th release, and with the Fall underway, the North Carolina rapper is looking to ride his wave all the way to the end of the year.

Choosing to drop visuals for the Quavo assisted “Pick Up,” DaBaby finds himself traveling through time and space while Quavo exterminates some pests in some Off-White Jordan V’s. Them kicks go hard. Through us a pair or two, Virgil!

Gunna meanwhile gets his Birdbox on and for his visuals to “Blindfold” links up with Lil Baby to walk around, well, blindfolded. Of course you know they’d push some Lambo’s in a post-apocalyptic world with rags around their eyes. Might as well live on the edge.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Q and Trap Manny, Bryson Tiller, and more.

DABABY FT. QUAVO – “PICK UP”

GUNNA FT. LIL BABY – “BLINDFOLD”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, DON Q & TRAP MANNY – “VROOM VROOM”

BRYSON TILLER – “INHALE”

JOHARI NOELLE – “TIME”

DOLEY BERNAYS – “THE LOBBY”

ROOTS & TINGS – “DOMINOES”

ROOTS & TINGS – “WE”

P FIRE – “VOICEMAILS”

CGE – “BAD”

