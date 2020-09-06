House Where Pop Smoke Was Murdered Sold

Back in February, Pop Smoke was gunned down in the Hollywood Hills. They home the late Brooklyn rapper was living in at the time, and the scene of the crime, recently sold for millions.

The Hollywood Hills home was listed for $2,950,000 in July, and the house is now in escrow … meaning the seller has accepted an offer from a prospective buyer.

We broke the story … Pop Smoke was shot and killed by 4 masked gunmen back in February, in what looked like a home invasion robbery at the rental pad.

Bloody history aside, the 4-bedroom home is pretty awesome … it’s 2,918 square feet with views of Laurel Canyon, the L.A. skyline and the Pacific. The place is outfitted with an infinity pool, spa, fire pit lounge, koi pond and zen garden, plus some cool sundecks.

The master bedroom has a soaking tub and its own private terrace … and the home comes with smart tech, surround sound and a 3-car garage.

The crib was owned by Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave. The former currently stars in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is the daughter of John Cougar Mellencamp.

As for the murder of Pop Smoke, five suspects were arrested in early July.

Rest in power Pop Smoke.

