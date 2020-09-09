CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
Angie’s Motivation: Finding The Right Road [VIDEO]

 

Angie Ange’s Morning Motivation quote comes from billionaire and entrepreneur, Bob Parsons. “You have to go down a lot of wrong roads to find the right one.”  You never know what you like and what will come of something until you honestly try.  Trying out new things is actually something that is positive for your journey.

Here’s a message everyone can relate to especially going through tough times and trying to find yourself.  

After a silent four-year battle of colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman passed on Friday (August 28) at the age of 42. Boseman’s career was filled with many films that shared culturally important stories, like T’Challa from The Black Panther, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson. Once his Twitter account shared the news, it sparked instant sorrow across social media platforms. https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1299530165463199747%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheboxhouston.com%2F10052980%2Fchadwick-boseman-passes-away-colon-cancer%2F Fans and friends of Boseman shared some of his most inspirational and positive words that he’s shared over the years.  From interviews to commencement speeches, Boseman was well-spoken and encouraging to people all over. Check out some of these memories that floated across social media over the weekend. 

was originally published on themorninghustle.com

