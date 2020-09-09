Angie Ange’s Morning Motivation quote comes from billionaire and entrepreneur, Bob Parsons. “You have to go down a lot of wrong roads to find the right one.” You never know what you like and what will come of something until you honestly try. Trying out new things is actually something that is positive for your journey.

Here’s a message everyone can relate to especially going through tough times and trying to find yourself.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Angie’s Motivation: Finding The Right Road [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com