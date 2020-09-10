Diva’s Daily Dirt: #CANCELNETFLIX Is Trending!

| 09.10.20
Diva's Daily Dirt

#CANCELNETFLIX iS TRENDING!

It’s all because of one of their latest releases #Cuties. The streaming platform faced backlash last month after the poster was released and many hoped the premiere would be canceled however, the film has been available to stream since September 9th. After watching the movie, many viewers began to share their opinions on the provocative dance moves being performed by the children in the film. Some are even taking screenshots of them canceling their Netflix subscriptions.

Last month, Netflix released a statement addressing the backlash the received from just the trailer and the poster and said, “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Cuties.’ It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film, which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

No word from them yet on if they plan on removing the film after the latest backlash today. We have to admit, the trailer is definitely cringy.

Jussie Smollett is speaking out for the very first time about his highly publicized court case early last year. The former ‘Empire’ actor sat down virtually with Marc Lamont Hill.  Jussie maintains his innocence and also mentions his frustration with the media and his tussle with being silent versus speaking up for himself.

