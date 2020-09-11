OHIO: 12-Year-Old on the Critical List After Being Battered By Vehicle on Freeway

Cleveland: There was a vehicle accident that took place on Interstate 90 and Ontario Street that resulted in a serious injury.

An eyewitness says that an 11-year-old male was badly hurt on the scene.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to Cleveland EMS, the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two right lanes remain closed on the I-90 bridge to Ontario, according to Cleveland police, and there is no estimate on when the lanes will be reopened.

There is no additional information at this time.

