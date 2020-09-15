7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

There is no better way to pledge our loyalty to Black creatives than with our coins. The beauty world has been offering some of the best products and that’s all thanks to our favorite brands.

If the Labor Day Weekend caused you to run out of your must-haves, we’re here to help you out. Gather your credit cards and follow our list below as we share the seven best beauty products you need to stock up on this week.

1. EVERYHUE BEAUTY

Finding the right shades to complement your melanin has just become easier thanks to EveryHue Beauty. The brainchild of ‘RHOP’ Gizelle Bryant, these lip glosses offer high shine, hydration, and long-lasting color.

2. DOSSO BEAUTY

Oil cleansers have become a beauty staple and Dosso Beauty’s Perfect 10 Cleanser ($24.95, Dossobeauty.com) makes for a good pick. It’s formulated with a variety of natural plant oils that cleanse the skin without leaving a greasy residue behind.

3. PURE TROPIX

Give your skin the power of nourishment with the Pure Tropix Pearl Face Elixir ($45.00, Puretropix.com). Formulated with a combination of hemp seed oil, pomegranate seed oil, crushed pearl powder, and cucumber seed oil, this face elixir is designed to provide your skin with lasting hydration.

4. GLOW BY DAYE

Keep your hairstyle intact as you sleep with Glow By Daye’s Satin Bonnets ($19.99, Glowbydaye.com). Designed with premium 100% charmeuse satin, these bonnets helps to protect your edges and your hair without an uncomfortable feel. Plus you can choose from different prints and patterns.

5. LUVMEHAIR

Step up your wig game with the help of LuvMe Hair. The brand is always delivering blowout sales that are kind to your pockets. From glueless wigs, 360 wigs, lace frontals, and more, the possibilities are endless.

6. LUV SCRUB

Get super-clean with the Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Luvscrub.com). This bath cloth allows you to clean every inch of your body without the fuss.

7. BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN

Keep your melanin in check with Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com). This sunscreen works double duty to moisturize and protect your skin from the sun without a white cast.

