New Apple Watch Offers Blood Oxygen Level Testing

There is some new heat coming from Apple in the form of an upgraded iPad and Apple Watch.

Cnn.com has some detail about the new Apple Watch Series 6 that can help to test you blood oxygen level. The watch has infrared sensors on the bottom that scan the color of your blood to determine how much oxygen is flowing through it. It can also remind you if you treat an high altitude, that will affect your blood oxygen level.

One dope feature is it can also track multiple laps using your Memoji. That has to be super cute!

A new band style is accompanying this Series 6 watch, its called the solo loop, which doesn’t have a clasp or buckle. You’ll be able to choose from a leather or woven design.

