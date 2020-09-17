CLOSE
Kanye West Pees On Grammy, Gets Ban from Twitter

If its one thing that has become our new normal its the twitter rants from the Chicago rapper Kanye West.

West is very vocal how he feels on any topic using, the Twitter! Aside from peeing on his Grammy in a Twitter video he also decided to diss Forbes editor and chief content officer Randall Lane. The tweet has been deleted but Ye shared Randall’s contact info, listing him in his contacts as “Randall Forbes” and calling him a “white supremacist.”

He received a 12 hour ban for posting that info.

Kanye West has strong feelings about Black ownership and enterprise. He is not happy about not having the chance to his own masters, he asked Universal for a price, but has not born able to claim his masters.

