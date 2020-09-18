Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.
The Supreme Court announcing her death on Friday, saying Ginsburg died surrounded by family from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”
Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation’s highest court and was a champion for gender equality.
She was 87.
Read More: NPR
The Latest:
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
- This Week’s Vitamins: “Don’t Let Your Food Get Cold Watching Someone Else’s Plate” + More
- Brandy’s “Focused On A Reboot” After Moesha’s Success On Netflix [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- GGPremiere: Note Marcato Unleashes His New Music Video For “Rafiki” [VIDEO]
- 2020 CURLFEST Host Bre Scullark Remembers Being Told Her Hair Was ‘Nappy’
- Pretty Girls Sweat And Sunday II Sunday Team Up To Make Fitness Fun And Affordable For Black Women
- Who’s Cappin?! Paris Hilton [VIDEO]
- This Sexy Playmate Is Breaking Her Silence About Her Struggle With Alopecia
- Hip-Hop Spot: YFN Lucci Accidentally Fires Gun On Video Set & Nicki Minaj Fans Think She Had Her Baby [VIDEO]
- The Impact Of Quarantine On Relationships [VIDEO]
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com