This Week's Vitamins: "Don't Let Your Food Get Cold Watching Someone Else's Plate" + More

The QuickSilva Show
| 09.18.20
DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

 September 14th – September 18th

Monday, September 14th: “Don’t let your food get cold watching someone else’s plate”

 

Tuesday, September 15th: “Your past mistakes are meant to guide you, Not define you”

 

Wednesday, September 16th: “Someone took what you’re complaining about & Won with it”

 

Thursday, September 17th: “Failure turns into Flowers as long as you keep Growing”

 

Friday, September 18th: “Falling back can put you 10 steps ahead” #InRealLife

 

