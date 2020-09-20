Ohio Senator Rob Portman Wants the Senate Approve Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

One of Ohio’s Senators has spoken out on whether or not a vacant spot in the U.S. Supreme Court should be voted before the election.

Senator Rob Portman is reacting to President Donald Trump and his promise to put forth a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who had passed away on Friday night.

This move comes less than two months before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Portman says in the statement that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a vote on a nominee he intends to “fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge that nominee based on his or her merits.”

Portman goes on to explain his position, which many pundits are saying seems to contrast statements he made in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia months before that year’s presidential election. He wrote, “Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposing-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year. In contrast, when the presidency and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the precedent is for the president’s nominees to get confirmed.” Here is Sen. Portman’s tweet confirming his position in the situation involving Ginsberg’s seat: I look forward to seeing who President @realDonaldTrump nominates for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator and judge the president's nominee based on his or her merits. My full statement: https://t.co/Pii6wkBhZM — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) September 20, 2020 You can read the entire statement here.

