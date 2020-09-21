Looking At You Skip Bayless: LeBron James Claps Back At Critics Following Lakers Game 2 Win

LeBron James had time for armchair experts critiquing his performance on the court.

Fresh off a stunning Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Denver Nuggets in game two of the Western Conference Finals that saw Anthony Davis nail a buzzer-beating three, James took some time to address his haters. Before the game came down to the defining moment, the Lakers were cruising, for the most part, led by a torrid start by James before he cooled off in the second half, and Davis took over.

Critics like professional LeBron James hater, Skip Bayless, didn’t waste time twisting himself into a pretzel to find a way to fault King James for the Lakers almost losing the game. They believe that Bron was trying to get himself out of the pivotal moment and relieving himself of the stress of taking the last shot by deferring to Davis. Keep in mind, James has a long history of hitting game-winning shots in his storied NBA career.

Following the game, James addressed his critics and spoke on their ridiculous hate stating:

“Anybody can talk from outside, but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” pic.twitter.com/QjhIoKomyV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

Where is the lie?

Plus, isn’t that why they pushed to get Anthony Davis on the team? Anyway, the Los Angeles Lakers are just two wins away from securing a trip to the NBA Finals in the bubble. But we’re not making that mistake of counting out the Denver Nuggets yet who have come back from being down 3-1 not once, but twice. We can’t front this whole bubble playoff situation has spawned some of the best NBA playoff basketball we have seen in a long time.

Game 3 between the two teams occurs on Tuesday, September 22, at 9:00 pm on TNT.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

