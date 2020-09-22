Alicia Keys Launches Beauty And Wellness Brand Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys shook the beauty industry the moment she decided to live a makeup-free lifestyle. From award shows to magazine covers, the Love Looks Better On You singer has consistently showed up and showed out with a bare face. With a new album out, Alicia has morphed the idea of great skincare practices, self care, and wellness into a lifestyle beauty brand named Keys Soulcare.

Alicia Keys is giving us a deeper look into her journey to wellness through her recent book, More Myself: A Journey, her new album, ALICIA, and now her new beauty venture. Keys Soulcare aims to share the soul of self care and skin care through content, conversation and community.

Beauty and wellness enthusiasts can expect KeysSoulcare.com to launch on Tuesday, September 29th. The editorial-style website will feature tons of beauty and wellness information as well as a weekly email newsletter. Alicia Keys will use the site to market the four “Keys to Soulcare” — Body, Spirit, Mind and Connection — which represent our physical, spiritual, mental and social selves. By working together, these “keys” can unlock your inner light so that you can be more radiant. Based on Alicia’s belief in the power of our collective action, she is calling on a community of “lightworkers” — individuals who collectively use their voices and platforms to spread light and positivity.

The Keys Soulcare brand will provide a combination of content and product offerings in efforts to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. The products have been carefully developed in partnership with Dr. Renée Snyder, M.D., co-founder of clean beauty pioneer W3LL People, part of the e.l.f. Beauty family of brands.

What I love most about this brand is Alicia’s dedication to giving back to the community. Keys Soulcare has a built in mission of donating a portion of profits to various non-profit organizations.

This is right up my alley. Now more than ever, there’s a need to be more intentional with self-care practices. A brand like Keys Soulcare will do all the work for you, all you have to do is read and commit to the suggestions, whether they be a skincare regimen or new meditation routines. I’m all in! What do you think? Will you be joining the Keys Soulcare community on September 29th?

RELATED STORIES:

An Ode To Alicia Keys’ Braids

e.l.f. Beauty And Alicia Keys Announce The Creation Of A Lifestyle Beauty Brand

An Ode To Alicia Keys' Braids 7 photos Launch gallery An Ode To Alicia Keys' Braids 1. Alicia Keys, 2001 Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. Alicia Keys, 2004 Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. Alicia Keys Visits "Sesame Street," 2004 Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. Alicia Keys, 2006 Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. Alicia Keys, 2014 Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. Alicia Keys, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 7 7. Alicia Keys, 2020 Source:Getty 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading An Ode To Alicia Keys’ Braids An Ode To Alicia Keys' Braids [caption id="attachment_3202667" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: RCA / RCA[/caption] Alicia Keys appears on the cover of her self-titled album ALICIA in her most natural form -- the Show Me Love singer is rocking neat corn rows with squiggly baby hairs Saweetie would approve if. Keys released her seventh studio album at midnight, but if you've been following her on social media, you know sis has been on her grind for weeks now promoting the uplifting music with performances and virtual appearances. In fact, Alicia Keys, in all her braided glory, has graced my TV screen at least a dozen times this week. And in a place I never thought I'd see keys and her piano -- on the NFL network. As their spotlight artist of the month, there she was again, belting out her song beside a piano or singing Lift Every Voice And Sing before Sunday's opener. That's when it dawned on me, I had never seen a Black woman rocking corn rows like this on this channel. It sent me on a nostalgic trip leading back to her days when she popularized fulani braids upon her 2001 debut with Fallin. Throughout her career, Keys has worn such a variety of braided styles and in 2019, brought back her iconic look when she wore plaits to host the Grammys. Her hairstylist, who was behind the look, modernized the singer's love for braids and beads an adorned her hair with crystals. From 106 & Park to the Grammys, Keys' has stayed true to braided styles. As we celebrate the release of ALICIA, we celebrate two decades of her braids as well.

Alicia Keys Launches Beauty And Wellness Brand Keys Soulcare was originally published on hellobeautiful.com