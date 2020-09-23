Westside Gunn To Retire From Rapping At The End Of The Year

Westside Gunn has enjoyed a productive 2020 that still bears the promise of his official Shady Records debut album, along with a mixtape release with his brother, Conway The Machine. However, fans of the Grisdela Records team are undoubtedly letting off a few “BOOMBOOMBOOMBOOMBOOMs” in honor of WSG as he reconfirmed that he’s retiring at the end of 2020.

“Only 3 more months left and I’m still at peace with my decision but this will be a dope 3 months I promise u that #FLYGOD,” Westside Gunn wrote via Twitter this past Monday (Sept. 21).

With his acclaimed third studio album Pray For Paris, 10th mixtape Flygod is an Awesome God II, and his major-label debut Who Made The Sunshine on the way, WSG can rest easily knowing he and his crew helped to tremendously elevate the culture. And it should also be assumed that Gunn is still slated to drop his highly-anticipated Gunnlib project with Madlib and a sequel to the Hall and Nash mixtape with Conway.

On top of the core members in Conway and Benny The Butcher continuing their grind with Daringer and Beat Butcha in tow, WSG has added talent to the roster with Armani Caesar, who just recently dropped her solid The Liz project, and Detroit spitter Boldy James joining the fold.

Salute to the Fly God himself.

