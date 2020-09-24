Chipotle brings back Carne Asada

Whats your favorite meal form Chipotle? A better question would be what kind of meat would you prefer to have in your taco, or burrito bowl? I would go with chicken, sometimes steak, but if you’ve been missing that carne asada, no worries Chipotle is bringing it back.

Carne asada appeared about four months starting in September 2019, a marinated steak option, will once again be available in the United States for a limited time.

It will start to appear on the menu beginning September 28.

Caron asada a profitable and popular item for Chipotle.

