California to Ban Gasoline Cars by 2035

The Governor of California has signed a Ban that will eliminate the use of gasoline vehicles comes 2035.

This order, aims to phase out cars with internal combustion engines within 15 years by requiring that all new cars be zero-emission vehicles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Seeing that California is no stranger to forrest fires and cloudy skies, I can see why such an order would be put into place. “For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe,” Newsom said in a statement. “Californians shouldn’t have to worry if our cars are giving our kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse — and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines.”

Why not save the planet and get rid of gasoline vehicles in general?

