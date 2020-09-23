CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion & Young Thug Have A New Song Together

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion / 300 Ent

Young Thug hasn’t dropped this year, despite speculation in August that he was going to bless us with a new body of work. He’s delivered several stand out guest features over the course of 2020 and a few singles. Overall, it seems like he’s been focusing on collaborating with other artists more than putting out an album and it appears he has a huge track on the way with Megan Thee Stallion. A photo shared to 300 Ent. and YSL’s IG pages revealed that both artists were recently locked in the studio.

Louisville Prepares For Possible Unrest As Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Nears

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

20 photos Launch gallery

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

Continue reading #BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

[caption id="attachment_910190" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge. One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep. As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were "justified of their use of force" due to Taylor's boyfriend firing at them first. "The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor's life was a tragedy," Cameron stated. "The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes." The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught. Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today's decision. "Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable," read one portion of the statment. ACLU KY continued with, "Today's announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death." On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor's family who hoped that their loved one's death would be legally avenged to no avail. We've looked at some of the reactions on the social media network and listed them out below. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1308870515659026433 -- Photo: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion & Young Thug Have A New Song Together  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Close