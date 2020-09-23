Megan Thee Stallion & Young Thug Have A New Song Together

Young Thug hasn’t dropped this year, despite speculation in August that he was going to bless us with a new body of work. He’s delivered several stand out guest features over the course of 2020 and a few singles. Overall, it seems like he’s been focusing on collaborating with other artists more than putting out an album and it appears he has a huge track on the way with Megan Thee Stallion. A photo shared to 300 Ent. and YSL’s IG pages revealed that both artists were recently locked in the studio.
