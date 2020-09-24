Beauty Pie’s Triple Hyaluronic Acid & Lipopeptide Serum Is A Dry Skin Saver

Last week I wrote about how I got to the bottom of my dry skin issue with Sand & Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Exfoliator mask, but that’s only half the story. Once you remove dry skin, you have to add the proper products to your regimen or else you’re going to have the same issue over and over again, and since Beauty Pie’s Triple Hyaluronic Acid & Lipopeptide Serum came into my life, my dry, flaky skin is no longer a thing.

If you haven’t already checked out our Fall And Winter Skincare Guide in our September issue, please do. As I talked to each dermatologist for the article, I noticed they all repeated the same ingredients for hydration — hyaluronic acid and ceramides — which set off an alarm for me. I realized I needed to take a harder look at the products in my beauty cabinet and when I did, neither of those ingredients were anywhere to be found. Lucky for me, not long after, I received an email from Beauty Pie’s, and after taking a look around their website I requested two products from the brand: the serum mentioned above and the Japanfusion Bio-Ceramide Moisture Mask.

A little over two weeks ago, I decided to really try to repair my dry skin and give it the TLC it so desperately needed, so I started with Sand & Sky to exfoliate and then followed with the Beauty Pie Moisture Mask. This mask is unlike any other hydrating mask I’ve ever tried. It’s creamy like lotion, but lightweight like a whipped face cream, and it felt particularly soothing on my face after doing a physical exfoliation. Toted as a “super-antioxidant clean-up crew for dry/sensitive or sun-damaged skin,” the mask contains Yuzu ceramides, Jabara Extract — a Japanese citrus fruit rich in vitamin C, and Grape Extract to provide optimal hydration, which it did in just the 15 minutes or so that I kept it on.

Now the reason I’m writing about the serum instead of the mask is because I’ve had the experience where a moisturizing mask treats my skin for the day but then I’m right back to having issues 24-48 hours later. That didn’t happen this time, which I chalk up to the combo of this mask and the serum which has three different weights of Hyaluronic Acid, additional ceramides, and peptides for intense hydration.

Like the mask, the serum has a creamy texture but is even more lightweight. Instantly, I saw the radiance return to my complexion as did that supple, plump texture healthy hydrated skin should have, and that’s been the case since I started using the product. My complexion dulled significantly because of the dryness and peeling but now I’m seeing brightness again which has made such a difference in my confidence as I work to remedy discoloration issues.

During the day, I layer the serum with Bolden’s SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer because it helps hydrate, protect against UV damage, and counteract oxidative stress. At night, I either pair the serum with Sand and Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water Hydration Boost Cream, which also contains hyaluronic acid, or I massage a thin layer of the moisture mask and use it as an overnight cream, per the brand’s recommendation.

It’s been such a relief to see progress in my skin, especially for it to happen so quickly. By sticking with a regimen of twice-weekly exfoliation, a weekly moisture mask, and a daily double dose of the Beauty Pie serum morning and night my skin finally feels like it’s truly on the rebound.

