TRIED IT: The London Grant Co.’s Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish Is My Fall Favorite

One of my goals for 2020 is to support Black owned businesses, especially when it comes to skincare, and I think I may have just found my new obsession with The London Grant Co.

The London Grant Co. is a “collection of natural provisions for home and body – simple, yet beautifully crafted with love and honesty.” Their website promises that each “product is formulated with great care and intention,” and after trying their limited edition Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish, I have to say that this statement couldn’t be more true.

Black-owned and based in Atlanta, The London Grant Co. was founded by Tiffany Staten in 2016 after wanting something that was safe enough to keep her skin moisturized during her pregnancy. Inspired by her mom to make beautiful things by hand, Tiffany is focused on curating captivating customer experiences in every step of the way–from the product itself to the packaging to the unboxing.

I received my Chai Spiced Body Polish in the mail recently and immediately couldn’t wait to try it. As Tiffany envisioned, the packaging and unboxing experience was captivating and included an introductory card along with a hand written note from Tiffany.

The body polish itself was packaged carefully and with care and when I opened it to take a peak, the cinnamon and clove spices filled the air. If I wasn’t ready for Autumn yet, the Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish definitely got me in the seasonal spirit.

When I got a chance to try the body polish in the shower, it was definitely an awakening experience, as Tiffany promised in her handwritten note. The scrub felt amazing on my skin and after rinsing it away after the recommended three minutes, I could definitely feel the difference. My skin instantly felt softer, more moisturized and radiant. Not to mention it smelled amazing too. The best part about the body scrub is that it’s a non-toxic, vegan, 100% pure and cruelty-free option for exfoliation, deep hydration and fewer marks and scars and features:

Organic Chai-inspired Spices for skin rejuvenation

Cinnamon & Clove to support blood flow while simultaneously reducing redness and inflammation to promote more youthful glow

Black Pepper & Ginger that work to detoxify and protects against premature aging

Ultra-Fine Espresso & Organic Black Tea that gently exfoliates and tones skin and boosts circulation while promoting collagen production

I’ve only used it for a short amount of time, but I am already sold on the results and the feeling the body polish gives me after a hoping out of the shower. I tried it, I love it and I recommend that you try it too!

The London Grant Co.’s limited-edition release, Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish ($26) is available for preorder now.

TRIED IT: The London Grant Co.’s Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish Is My Fall Favorite was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

