Getting a table at your favorite restaurant or bar is getting easier in Ohio after the state announced amendments to the Director’s Stay Safe Ohio Order.
The amended order states
“All restaurants, bars, banquet and catering facilities and services and other like businesses and operations in the State, which have the onsite consumption of food, beer, wine, and liquor, are permitted to reopen for full, dine-in service withing the State so long as all workplace safety standards are met.”
These amendments will allow restaurants and bars to operate more like pre-COVID times however, customers and most employees will still have to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and limit the number of people at a single table, and more.
Hopefully, these changes will help restaurants recuperate further from the financial hit caused by COVID-19. For more information on Dine Safe Ohio click here.
Ohio Bars and Restaurants Now Allowed to Operate at Full Capacity was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com