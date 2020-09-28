Charles Barkley Capes For The Cops Who Shot Breonna Taylor, Calls “Defund The Police” Movement “Crap”

Inside The NBA’s Emmy Award-winning analyst Charles Barkley is usually praised for shooting from the hip style of commentary. But every now and then, he says things that will have you side-eyeing the hell out of him.

Before Thursday night’s (Sept.24) Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets Western Conference Finals matchup, the Inside The NBA crew spoke on the horrendous decision handed down in the Breonna Taylor case and the justified outrage that immediately followed. Barkley decided to go in a different direction when it came to his feelings towards the case and felt the case should have not “lumped in” with the killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Barkley also caped for the officers involved in the shooting by pointing out that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at plainclothes Louisville police officers who were executing a no-knock warrant.

“I don’t think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that. I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think this one was — the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of … across the board. But I am worried to lump all these situations in together.”

“And I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life. But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop. So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.”

His co-host, Shaquille O’Neal, sided with him on that ridiculous take and proceeded to explain the procedure in obtaining warrants while pointing out that proving murder without intent is difficult. Also, keep in mind that O’Neal has shown an affinity for supporting law enforcement and was deputized in the state of Georgia.

“I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in. You have to get a warrant signed, and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred, and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”

Barkley also used his time to speak on and bash the “defund the police” movement calling it “crap” and asked, “who are Black people supposed to call Ghosts Busters when we have crime in our neighborhoods?” Now to his credit, he did call for police and prison reform, but he clearly missed the point of the entire movement.

As expected, both analysts, primarily Barkley, got dragged on social media for their comments.

While many didn’t agree with Barkley or Shaq, ESPN First Take’s Stephen A. Smith applauded the Inside The NBA crew for the thoughts on the Breonna Taylor matter.

Sighs, it’s always two steps forward and one giant step backward with these folks.

Photo: Diamond Images / Getty

Charles Barkley Capes For The Cops Who Shot Breonna Taylor, Calls “Defund The Police” Movement “Crap” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

