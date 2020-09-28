Recently social media was abuzz with word that A$AP Ferg was kicked out of the A$AP Mob and while it’s supposedly squashed, at this point it doesn’t seem like the Harlem rapper needs to give up his “A$AP” moniker.

The artist currently (or formerly?) known A$AP Ferg pays homage to one of the more underappreciated players in NBA history and in his visuals to the Tyg- assisted “Dennis Rodman” actually call on the talents of the controversial NBA legend to star alongside them as they ball in Chicago Bulls-inspired attire. This kinda explains why Ferg went and dyed his hair all kinds of color.

Down south meanwhile, T.I. preps for the release of his 11th studio LP, The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) and links up with Young Thug for his latest clip, “Ring” in which the two ATLiens rock all kinds of ice, whips, and fancy attire on some pimp ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Alicia Keys, Bryson Tiller, and more.

A$AP FERG FT. TYGA – “DENNIS RODMAN”

T.I FT. YOUNG THUG – “RING”

ALICIA KEYS – “LOVE LOOKS BETTER”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA – “GET IN DEA”

BRYSON TILLER – “RIGHT MY WRONGS”

QUANDO RONDO – “DON’T PRAY FOR ME”

A$AP Ferg ft. Tyga “Dennis Rodman,” T.I. ft. Young Thug “Ring” & More | Daily Visuals 9.25.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: