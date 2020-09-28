TRIED IT: Balance Athletica’s Harmony Collection Restored My Faith In Cute, Sustainable Athlesisure Wear

I’ve always admired those girls who could throw on a sports bra, a pair of tights or shorts, and go out to run errands. The idea of being both stylish and comfortable while making a run to the post office was a distant luxury. For one, I’ve never been able to find cute athleisure wear that fits my body type. If I did find something, it was usually made with poor-quality material that wasn’t breathable. I figured at this point, my errands were going to have to settle for sweatpants and an old T-shirt.

My dedication to bummy errand wear was strong. Because I’m set in my ways, I didn’t feel the need to explore new options. But when Balance Athletica reached out to me about the launch of the Harmony collection, I figured there was no harm in giving them a try. Balance Athletica is a sustainable athleisure brand that markets to all body types. Their stylish collection of sporty separates are made with the brand’s signature compressive, premium seamless fabric. Sizes range from XS-XXXL for both women and men. The collection also features soft, airy colors that make for a seamless summer to fall transition.

Of their 14-piece collection, I received the Synergy Top, the Linear Midi Skirt, and the Harmony Top, all in yellow. The Synergy Top fit so comfortably, I almost forgot I was wearing a sports bra style top. The material is thick and stretchy yet it feels completely light-weight and breathable. I thought I played myself by ordering a large, but to my surprise, the fit was perfect.

The Linear Midi Skirt isn’t something I’d typically wear when searching for athleisure clothing. I prefer pants, but I decided to switch it up and go for a skirt. The stretch was phenomenal. It hugged my body in a way that flattered my curves and further contoured my shape. When these two pieces are put together, a chic, cohesive, comfortable ensemble is created.

The Harmony Top is a loose-fitting, sleeveless top with an open, crossed back. Because I am a bit larger in the bust area, the open-back design wasn’t too favorable. Don’t get me wrong, the top is cute, but I’d prefer to have more control over freeness in my chest area. Wearing a bra didn’t seem like the stylish option and not wearing one would’ve gave me anxiety.

I am pleasantly surprised by Balance Athletica’s Harmony collection. The struggle of finding comfortable, stylish clothes that fit my body is over. I can definitely see myself shopping this brand for more pieces. In fact, I plan on adding the Linear Pants, the Linear Midi Dress, and the Linear Racer Top to my new, growing collection of athleisure clothing. With moderate prices ranging from $38 to $85, each item seems worth the investment.

The Harmony collection launches today. You can find these pieces and more on balanceathletica.com.

TRIED IT: Balance Athletica’s Harmony Collection Restored My Faith In Cute, Sustainable Athlesisure Wear was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

