Kelly Rowland Isn’t Buying into Trump COVID-19 Positive Testing

Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé

Source: Erik Umphery/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment) / Getty

Kelly Rowland is not taking it lightly that Donald Trump and his wife have tested positive for COVID.

She took to her IG to give her view in which she states, “Ummmmmmm he (D.T.) is clearly lying about having COVID!! There is a motive! He may even want to see how much it would trend! Something just ain’t right!!!! I’m gonna see how this plays out!!!”

Rowland continued on to label POTUS, the Lying King. She isn’t the only one who believes that DT may have some motive behind being tested positive for COVID, especially after that awful presidential debate.

We’ll keep you posted on the updates of POTUS and FLOTUS.

Close