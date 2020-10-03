Master P Adds New Cereal to his Food Product Line

I didnt see this coming but I love the fact that this man is looking to take over the food market. Well I won’t say food market, but from having pancake and waffle mix, to his own set of seasoning, rap snacks, and now his own cereal. Lets just say Master P knows no limit.
The 53 year old mogul, once rapper just added a cereal called Hoody Hoos to his food product line.
“Hoody hoo cereal. Started from the bottom now we here. They can’t beat us so they might as well join us, cause they not gonna stop us. we making history! The first hiphop cereal owned and produced by us #GoodisGood UnclePCereal.com @unclepcereal We changing the game! The more we make, the more we give #UncleP #PJfoods”
You Got Milk We Got Cereal Uncle P's Hoody Hoos Cereals. We took over the music industry now we're taking over the grocery stores. Start small and build. If we want to change the narrative, we have to start owning our own product. If they could do it, we could do it. www.UnclePCereal.com We're changing the game! @askfly1 @unclepcereal
Not only can you grab cereal, you can also buy rice.
I want to ask y’all one question… Who is Uncle Ben & Aunt Jemima? Our grandparents and minorities till this day have been buying these brands for years, thinking it’s owned by our people. We have to change that narrative! Uncle P rice and PJ food changing the game. Economic empowerment. The more we make, the more we give. Uncle Ben is a model from the 1940s, just to educate the ones that are curious. #ownership It’s time to buy our blocks back, groceries stores, and supply them. #bossup #weallwegot #Godisreal #UncleP #UnclePrice @askfly1
Are you ready to try Master Ps new cereal?
