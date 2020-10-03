Master P Adds New Cereal to his Food Product Line

I didnt see this coming but I love the fact that this man is looking to take over the food market. Well I won’t say food market, but from having pancake and waffle mix, to his own set of seasoning, rap snacks, and now his own cereal. Lets just say Master P knows no limit.

The 53 year old mogul, once rapper just added a cereal called Hoody Hoos to his food product line.

“Hoody hoo cereal. Started from the bottom now we here. They can’t beat us so they might as well join us, cause they not gonna stop us. we making history! The first hiphop cereal owned and produced by us #GoodisGood UnclePCereal.com @unclepcereal We changing the game! The more we make, the more we give #UncleP #PJfoods”

Not only can you grab cereal, you can also buy rice.

Are you ready to try Master Ps new cereal?

Follow ya favorite tae @thedopedixon