How to Style…Wash and Go Hair

The best products and tools, plus a step-by-step breakdown of how to get this look

ULTA Beauty Hydrated Curls

Get the Look:

A Wash-and-go is the perfect way to hydrate your curls when you’re on the move. Flora & Curl Sweet Hibiscus Curl Defining Gel keeps curls moisturized and defined.

This easy, breezy ‘do begins with washed, conditioned and detangled hair. Apply Flora & Curl Sweet Hibiscus Curl Defining Gel evenly for maximum nourishment and definition.

Complete the look by using a diffuser or hooded dryer to thoroughly dry hair.

