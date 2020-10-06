The polls are open in Ohio! Early voting has started for the high stakes 2020 general election including the Presidental election and many local elections as well. There are many options for you to cast your vote, in-person, absentee, or on election day (November 3rd). If you choose to vote early in Ohio, you’ll have until November 2nd to do so at the Franklin County Board of Elections. The BOA is located at 1700 Morse Road Columbus, Ohio 43229. If you are choosing to vote early in person, there are lots of opportunities.

Below you’ll find the dates and times available for in-person early voting for Franklin County. October 6th-16th Monday through Friday only 8:00am-4:00pm October 19th-23rd Monday through Friday only 8:00am-6:00pm October 24th Saturday only 8:00am-4:00pm October 25th Sunday only 1:00pm-5:00pm October 26th-3oth Monday through Friday only 8:00am-7:00pm October 31st Saturday only 8:00am-4:00pm November 1st Sunday only 1:00pm-5:00pm November 2nd Monday only 8:00am-2:00pm

Franklin County Board of Elections is taking extra measures to make voting in person safer during this pandemic. Poll workers will be wearing protective gear, extra disinfecting and cleaning is being conducted, along with privacy shields and more.

For more information on in-person voting please contact the Franklin County Board of Elections at 614.525.3100 or visit their website here. If you don’t live in Franklin County and need more information on early voting or absentee voting in Ohio, click here.

Early Voting Hours for Franklin County was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com