President Donald Trump Is Stopping a Stimulus 2 Check

As the year continues Americans are looking for all the help they need when it comes to paying their bills, taking care of their families or simply getting back on their feet.

After President Donald Trump announced that he was COVID-19 Positive last week, he urged Congress to agree upon a coronavirus stimulus package immediately that would help to aid this country.

As the Senate and Representatives went back and forth still no agreement wa made but we were close, now according to nbcnews.com.

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19,” Trump said of the aide package passed by House Democrats last week, which was actually for $2.2 trillion. “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country.”

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” he continued. “I have asked Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.”

Looks there will no relief aid anytime soon, seeing as Donald Trump is using this to bribe Americans to vote for him. With millions of Americans out of work, I don’t think this is a good idea.

WELP!

Follow ya radio bae @thedopedixon