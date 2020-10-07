Eye on the Community featuring Mayor Andrew J. Ginther & Celebrate One

Yaves speaks with Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, and Maureen L. Stapleton, CelebrateOne, Executive Director of Celebrate One.

Too many babies die in unsafe sleep environments, and many of these deaths are preventable. Get your Sweet Dreams Team – the people you count on the help you with the baby – the baby’s dad, your mom, grandma, grandad, your sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friend- to help you. And be sure they all know and practice the ABCs of safe sleep.

To do so, remember the ABCs of safe sleep: Alone, Back, empty Crib.