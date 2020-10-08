Major Moves: Puma Announces Partnership With Legendary Stylist June Ambrose

Over the past year, Puma has been making major moves, and they just announced another one.

Stylist and industry legend June Ambrose has been named the Creative Director of the German-based athletic brand.

“June will take a holistic brand approach, extending her design eye across categories and age groups for girls and women’s collections throughout 2021 and beyond,” reads the press release. “She will also lend her expertise to a number of moments and collections with PUMA throughout next year including, but not limited to, an exciting exclusive for PUMA Hoops and a Title Nine collection inspired by June’s passion to celebrate bold, fearless women everywhere who rise above and go the distance no matter how big the challenge might be.”

As part of Puma’s aggressive push to regain a stronghold in the basketball market for the first time in the past few decades, it tapped JAY Z in a senior role. His influence was immediate as he wasted no time signing Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, and Zhaire Smith. Ambrose is a long time friend and stylist for Hov and is responsible for some of his most iconic looks– from his double-breasted teal suit in Apesh-t, to his tour looks and everything in between since 1999.

But with her new role at Puma, she’s ready to change the game after styling more than 200 videos.

“I’ve always envisioned being of service to, not just to my community, to my peers, to the future generation,” she told Vogue of the new gig. “I know that I have a big responsibility—to show people it’s not just about dressing up. [It’s] how do we affect change? And how do we use, visually, what we’re wearing to tell a story? To feel confident and worthy, and fashion serves as the catalyst to say the things that we want.”

And we won’t have to wait very long since Ambrose’s first designs at Puma are set to hit shelves in 2021 and includes a collection inspired by Title Nine, with aims to end sexism in education.

