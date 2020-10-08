What Was The Reasonnn?! Lakeith Stanfield Makes Negative Comment About Kamala Harris’ Hair

2020, I’m not trying to press you are anything, you got it sis…but Lakeith Stanfield? Please, we don’t want to have to cancel that fine, tall, talented and eclectic man; but his comment about Kamala Harris’ hair after last night’s Vice Presidential debates is upsetting me and my homegirls.
Let’s backtrack.
Last night, Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman Vice Presidential nominee (on a major party ticket) to participate in the VP debates. I felt an overwhelming sense of pride watching the former California prosecutor and US Senator verbally smite her opponent Mike Pence, who made every attempt to “lecture” the VP hopeful to no avail. She was strong and concise with her messages, shuttering Pence with side eyes only a Black woman could deliver. She was effective and wouldn’t be disrespected by Pence and his attempts to discredit, interrupt and overshadow her.
A Black woman was shining. It was the perfect opportunity for Black men, who have often proven to be the weakest link when it comes to supporting Black women, to step up and applaud Harris for out-classing and out-performing a White man. And while that did happen — my timeline was filled with praise for the groundbreaking politician and proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. — actor Lakeith Stanfield decided to make a negative comment about Harris’ blown-to-silky-straight hair.
“I don’t like her hair,” he began a now deleted caption on Instagram. “but other than that this is better than the last one but still sad,” he added.
The unnecessary comment has many of his fans (us included) simply asking, why?! What was the reasonnnnn? *Insert Cardi B gif*
Now we would be remissed not to mention Lakeith has, in the past, been a strong defender for Black women, which included shooting his shot at believed Black girl Ari Lennox and a video he posted that reiterated his love for Black women. “As far as I’m concerned, its the most beautiful aspect of a Black woman is that they been through the most sh*t they can go through in this country,” he said in a recirculated clip on Twitter. “That’s something that should empower you to be a better version then what the f*ck you are.” He continued, “The woman’s that’s been through the most, that’s who I want on my side.”*Swoons*
Back to the topic at hand.
Before deleting the post controversial in its entirety, Lakeith replied to several of his followers. “No need to use your voice for her looks, you have a powerful voice use it wisely, user BellaBreezii wrote. He defensively clapped back, “I say what I want on my page. Where are all of you warriors of power when I post about the things I believe in and support? You won’t pressure me into speaking how you think I should speak.”
Obviously, Lakeith is entitled to his opinion or preference, but downing a Black women following such a triumphant moment is the complete opposite of support.
Lakeith may be saved by his public support for Black women, but we’re still having a hard time understanding why he chose, in that triumphant and salient moment, to bash a Black women rather than uplift her. It was a strange decision followed by a wrong and strong mentality that has his name floating to the top of headlines…and not in a good way.
Not cool bro. Not cool.
