Eye on the Community featuring My Brother’s Keeper Village

My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Village is proud to launch the BOOST (Bridging Optimism and Opportunities for Students Today) Campaign. This program will work with non-profit partners to provide boys and young men of color (BYMOC) with academic supports, resources, and nourishment during this time of online learning.

Together, the programs will help to ensure BYMOC have a successful start to the school year by providing an enhanced array of resources from trusted community partners that are aligned with MBK’s focus on school success.

