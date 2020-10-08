My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Village is proud to launch the BOOST (Bridging Optimism and Opportunities for Students Today) Campaign. This program will work with non-profit partners to provide boys and young men of color (BYMOC) with academic supports, resources, and nourishment during this time of online learning.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Together, the programs will help to ensure BYMOC have a successful start to the school year by providing an enhanced array of resources from trusted community partners that are aligned with MBK’s focus on school success.
The Latest:
- Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
- Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing 50lbs
- Jodie Turner-Smith Named As The New Face Of Gucci Bloom Fragrance Collection
- Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
- WIN NOW: Rate Our Songs For A Chance @ $250!
- New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump Over Failed Stimulus Talks
- Who’s Cappin?! Lore’l Pulls The Receipts On Rapper Consequence [VIDEO]
- Bakari Sellers Biggest Takeaways From The Vice President Debate [VIDEO]
- What Was The Reasonnn?! Lakeith Stanfield Makes Negative Comment About Kamala Harris’ Hair
- Eye on the Community featuring The Workforce Development
Eye on the Community featuring My Brother’s Keeper Village was originally published on joycolumbus.com