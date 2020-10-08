That took entirely longer than expected. Tory Lanez has been charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

It all started way back in July, when slowly but surely the circumstances of an incident involving the Canadian singer and Houston rapper kept evolving from a police stop (which led to gun charges for Lanez) to an injured foot allegedly cut on broken glass to Meg finally revealing that she had actually been shot. While social media immediately fingered Lanez, it took more time for the “Savage” rapper to finally reveal that it was Lanez that allegedly did the shooting.

With the authorities seemingly waiting on witness testimony instead of a proactive investigation, it wasn’t until today (Oct. 8), that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office finally charged him with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

According to TMZ, the D.A. contends that Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury.”

Well, duh, Megan Thee Stallion got shot. Interestingly, it’s been over a month since sources said the D.A.’s case against Lanez was rock solid, so the turtle’s pace as far as the bringing of charges is perplexing.

If convicted, Lanez is looking at a cool 22 years and 8 months in prison. Lanez just recently released a new album where he proclaimed his innocence, and was hit with general slander for his audacity considering the circumstances.

While Lanez new project was a dud, this past weekend Megan Thee Stallion was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and used her platform to advocate for Black women.

Protect Black women.

This story is developing.

Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, 22 Years If Convicted was originally published on hiphopwired.com

