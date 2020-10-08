‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Host Doctor Dré Clears Up Speculation Regarding His Leg Amputation

One of our biggest media pioneers is finally detailing his health issues. Doctor Dré has come out to give the Rap community some much needed updates.

In an exclusive interview with HipHopDX the Westbury, Long Island native is finally speaking out regarding his long fight with type 2 diabetes. In 2019 it was confirmed that he had suffered major vision loss due to the metabolic disorder. But back in August rumors started circulating that the man born André Brown was facing more health issues in the form of a leg amputation. Naturally many of his friends and associates rallied behind the cause and reposted information on how people could donate but Dré did not make a formal statement.

He explains why he stayed quiet. “I’ve felt very, very blessed by the overwhelming graciousness and blessings people have bestowed upon me and my family,” he said. “People need to understand I definitely want to be able to discuss this with everyone because people were like, ‘Oh, you could have did this. You could’ve did that. This was your fault.’ And I go, ‘Yes, it was my fault. What do you want me to tell you? No, it wasn’t?’ It doesn’t even sound correct.”

He went to reveal an unfortunate fall caused the problems. “The problem was I fell down a flight of stairs. What most people don’t realize is that I had reversed my diabetes in March. This early in the pandemic and my A1C was below seven, I never had an issue of kidney or heart or all the other symptoms that go along with it. My sugar was about between 100 and 130 consistently” he explained.

Brown also confirmed he did move forward with the procedure but is rehabbing nicely and is already walking with the help of a prosthetic. “Many of my physical therapists and my occupational therapists have said they’ve never see anybody heal like me,” he added. “I did a mile two days ago and I did a mile again the other day. I went and got the proper shoe gear for my prosthetic and today, I was just walking up and down stairs.

Thankfully the good Doctor’s fortune is on an upswing with more than $26,000 dollars donated to his GoFundMe. You can hear Doctor Dré on “The Doctor’s Appointment with Doctor Dre” on LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells SiriusXM channel.

