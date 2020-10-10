Wallace says the rapper’s music teacher, Lannaea Alexander, had a profound effect on her son. “I have never forgotten her positive influence on him and the other students under her tutelage,” Mrs. Wallace adds. Wallace says she’s pleased to be able to support her work at Deer Creek by making it possible for students to pursue an interest in music education.
“Jarad’s positivity and immense talent affects everyone who came into his presence,” she says. “His spirit can very much be felt in the heartbeat of our school’s mission and within the very walls and floors of the school building itself. We are immensely grateful to accept this gift from Carmela and Jarad, which will enable us to offer robust music education for our students at Deer Creek Christian School.”
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They Dated, Twitter Suspicous of Age Gap
Juice WRLD Foundation Donates Musical Instruments to His Childhood School was originally published on wiznation.com